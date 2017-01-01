Features
London celebrates 100 years of New York jazz
London’s Cadogan Hall celebrates a century of jazz at New York’s Carnegie Hall
Esperanza Spalding and Gregory Porter play in your living room
Thousands of artists including Esperanza Spalding, Gregory Porter and the Ezra Collective have performed in living rooms across the world in support of refugees.
First jazz conservatoire gains Royal approval
The Queen's granted royal approval to Birmingham Conservatoire, which hosts the only permanent jazz space in any UK conservatoire