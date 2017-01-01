Features

1/5

Music News

London celebrates 100 years of New York jazz

London’s Cadogan Hall celebrates a century of jazz at New York’s Carnegie Hall

Esperanza Spalding and Gregory Porter play in your living room

Thousands of artists including Esperanza Spalding, Gregory Porter and the Ezra Collective have performed in living rooms across the world in support of refugees.

First jazz conservatoire gains Royal approval

The Queen's granted royal approval to Birmingham Conservatoire, which hosts the only permanent jazz space in any UK conservatoire

This Week on Jazz FM

Win #
Win a signed copy of Chris Standring Live in London featuring Mica Paris

Win #
Win VIP tickets to 'Five Guys Named Moe' with a luxury stay in London

Listen #
Listen to Tony Minvielle in conversation with Jazz re:freshed